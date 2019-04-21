Unseasonal rains lash Andhra Pradesh,  six killed, two flights affected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Six persons were killed in rain-related incidents across the State while a couple of flights scheduled to land at the Visakhapatnam airport had to return due to inclement weather conditions. The rains lashed parts of Coastal AP and Rayalaseema bringing down the temperatures considerably and more rain and thunderstorm activity is predicted in the next two days as well.

In Guntur district, three persons died when lightning struck them at three different places. A couple of cattle also perished in the lightning strikes. At Upparapalem in Vinukonda mandal, a 55-year-old farmer Gumma Chinna Guravaiah died when lightning struck him while he was working in the agriculture field. Similarly, a farm labourer, Sk Mastan Bhi (45) died due to lightning at Karampudi when she went to the chilli field with other workers for work. Ch Venkata Kotaiah (25) died due to lightning when he took his sheep for grazing in the fields at Mutharasupalem in Nuzendla mandal.

A 35-year-old person died when struck by lightning near Krishnarayapuram exhibition grounds at Pendurthi on Saturday evening. The incident occurred when the city experienced thunderstorm and lightning activity. The deceased was identified as Eswar Rao, a native of Sompuram village. He works as a labourer near Vepagunta. Police sent the body for postmortem to a government hospital.

In Prakasam district, one person was killed after being struck by lightning at Darsi. Heavy rain lashed Darsi between 5 and 6 pm. Sriram Siva (30), a worker in a circus company, died when lightning struck a tent at Sai Nagar.

At Peddavaram village in Kurichedu mandal, K Samson (57), a worker engaged to look after canal operations, died after a tree collapsed on him. Samson took shelter under a tree when it rained heavily and due to gusty winds, a branch fell on him leading to his instantaneous death.

Unseasonal rains lashed several parts of Prakasam district, including Nallamala forest area, giving respite to people from the intense summer heat. The district witnessed rains at isolated places from April 15. Farmers are of the view that the unseasonal rains will be helpful to overcome fodder shortage for cattle. Dried up tanks also get some water to meet the needs of villagers. After five years, for the first time water flowed over a check dam in upper Markapuram due to unseasonal rains.

According to officials, 10.1 cm rainfall has been recorded in 10 mandals in the western part of Prakasam district since April 15. The highest rainfall of 108.8 mm was registered in Ardhaveedu mandal.

Pedaraveedu, Yerragondapalem, Markapuram and other mandals also received rainfall. The western part of Prakasam district, Markapuram division and part of Kandukur division have been facing acute shortage of drinking water from February.

People are mainly dependent on the supply of water through tankers for their drinking needs. Farmers are also facing hardships due to the scarcity of fodder for their cattle. The unseasonal rains gave farmers a ray of hope to overcome prevailing drought conditions in several parts of the district.

Meanwhile, two flights scheduled to land at Visakhapatnam have to return or divert to other airports due to inclement weather. The two flights, both IndiGo, were from Hyderabad and Chennai. While the flight from Hyderabad returned, the one from Chennai was diverted to land at Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the IMD had predicted heavy rains in Coastal AP and Rayalaseema attributed to pre-monsoon showers for the next two days. In the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 4 cm was recorded at Mentada and 2 cm at Srungavarapukota in Vizianagaram district, 2 cm each at Tirumala and Venkatagiri Kota in Chittoor and Chilamathur in Anantapur.

On Saturday, maximum temperatures at many places recorded normal. The highest temperature was recorded at Tirupati with 41 degree Celsius, followed by 40.8 degree Celsius at Kurnool and 40 degree Celsius at Anantapur.

As per IMD report, the trough of the low-pressure area at mean sea level over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal persists. Under the weather influence, thunderstorm activity, lightning with gusty winds speeding up 40 to 50 kmph will continue in all the districts for the next two days.

