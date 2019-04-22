55 ANGRAU students to visit Kansas, Oklahoma  

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Prof PV Vara Prasad, Director of Sustainable Intensification Innovation Lab of Kansas State University, visited Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) on Saturday. He interacted with 55 students, who are going to attend international training programmes at Kansas State University (30 students) and Oklahoma State University (25) from June to August as part of the Institutional Development Plan (IDP) of ANGRAU.

He gave an overview of Kansas and Oklahoma States and also explained all the precautions to be taken by the students while visiting the USA. ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor V Damodara Naidu and Dean of Agriculture and Principal Investigator of IDP SR Koteswara Rao advised the students to use this opportunity as a platform for their future career. Prof T Srinivas, Associate Dean, Dr NTR College of Agricultural Engineering, TV Sridhar, Nodal Officer of IDP, and others attended the session.