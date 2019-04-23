Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court reserves order on plea for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam audit

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy had filed a petition opposing the control of state government over the Tirumala temple.

Published: 23rd April 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judicial Complex

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judicial Complex (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the AP High Court on Monday reserved orders on a writ petition and an interlocutory application filed by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy opposing government control over the Tirumala temple and seeking independent audit of TTD finances.

The bench, comprising acting Chief Justice C Praveen Kumar and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, heard arguments presented by Swamy and TTD counsel K Lalitha. Swamy urged the court to direct the State government and the TTD to order an audit of the latter’s accounts, jewellery and also usage of its funds in the last three financial years. 

The BJP leader, who was present in court as party in person, also questioned the constitutionality of the management of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

He has filed the public interest litigation to ‘liberate’ the TTD and 11 other temples from government control and to get the court to declare Sections 15, 29, 96, 97, 97-A, 97-B, 106, 108, 109, 110 and 115 of the Endowments Act as ultra vires of Articles 14, 25, 26, 29(1) and 31-A (1) (b) of the Constitution.

ALSO READ| Safety of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams gold in transit bank’s responsibility: Executive Officer

According to him, as per Article 31 (A), administration or management of a temple by government can only be for a limited period and as such, the TTD’s management of the temple for several years is contrary to the Constitution. The standing counsel of the TTD K Lalitha submitted that there was no prima facie material to show that there is any mismanagement of funds by the TTD.

Recalling that temples of Tirumala and Tirupati were directly managed by kings and rulers since the time of the Satavahanas, she contended that Dr Swamy’s arguments do not hold water.  In the entire affidavit, there is not even a whisper about mismanagement. As such, the petitioner cannot ask for that relief (independent audit). TTD is strictly conducting audit as per the provisions of the TTD Act. The burden lies on the petitioner to show prima facie... place material with regard to mismanagement, she said.

The counsel further argued that Article 31 is not applicable to the TTD as it is not a denominational temple. “Right from the Pallavas, Satavahanas and Krishnadevaraya to the East India Company, it has always been managed by the sovereigns. Hence, the question of giving back and the application of Article 31 does not arise,” she submitted. Final arguments will be presented soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam TTD audit petition Dr Subramanian Swamy Andhra Pradesh High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp