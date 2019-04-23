Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to devise political calendar with focus on civic polls in AP

The party plans yatras in North Andhra and Godavari regions with an action plan from village-level to the State level.

Published: 23rd April 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party supremo Pawan Kalyan (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)

Jana Sena Party supremo Pawan Kalyan (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is preparing a political calendar for party’s activites for the entire year, party sources said.  

Disclosing it to the media in Vijayawada on Monday, party political affairs committee convener Madasu Gangadhar said the party is gearing up for local body elections and party chief Pawan Kalyan has made some key suggestions on party’s strategy for the same.He said Kalyan has asked the party leaders and cadre to always be among the people, know their problems and strive to solve them.

“On Saturday, he interacted with first-time candidates who contested on party ticket. As the party intends to bring a change in the society, party tickets were given to one proclaine operator, son of a farmhand, a PhD student among others. Their experience during electioneering and strategies they adopted were discussed,” Gangadhar said.

Gangadhar said that party is focusing on different issues related to infrastructure, irrigation and drinking water, education and health. “Soon, we will organise Uttarandhra and twin Godavari tours to know the people’s problems. Myself along with party political advisor Rammohan Rao will be accompanying party leaders,” he said. Party leader K Nagababu, brother of Pawan Kalyan, who contested for Narasapuram MP seat, will also be participating in North Andhra and Godavari yatra and interact with regional parliamentary committees of the party. “We are coming up with an action plan from village-level to the State level. During the yatra, feedback from the party cadre will be taken with regard to local body polls,” he explained.

After Uttarandhra tour, the party leaders will visit Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and the four Rayalaseema districts.On the recent polls, he said there was no need to speak about how other parties have behaved. “The Jana Sena is going ahead with the same spirit and there is no need to pay attention to what our detractors say. Our priority for local body polls will be youth,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena Andhra Pradesh civic polls Jana Sena political calendar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp