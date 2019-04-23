Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to devise political calendar with focus on civic polls in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is preparing a political calendar for party’s activites for the entire year, party sources said.

Disclosing it to the media in Vijayawada on Monday, party political affairs committee convener Madasu Gangadhar said the party is gearing up for local body elections and party chief Pawan Kalyan has made some key suggestions on party’s strategy for the same.He said Kalyan has asked the party leaders and cadre to always be among the people, know their problems and strive to solve them.

“On Saturday, he interacted with first-time candidates who contested on party ticket. As the party intends to bring a change in the society, party tickets were given to one proclaine operator, son of a farmhand, a PhD student among others. Their experience during electioneering and strategies they adopted were discussed,” Gangadhar said.

Gangadhar said that party is focusing on different issues related to infrastructure, irrigation and drinking water, education and health. “Soon, we will organise Uttarandhra and twin Godavari tours to know the people’s problems. Myself along with party political advisor Rammohan Rao will be accompanying party leaders,” he said. Party leader K Nagababu, brother of Pawan Kalyan, who contested for Narasapuram MP seat, will also be participating in North Andhra and Godavari yatra and interact with regional parliamentary committees of the party. “We are coming up with an action plan from village-level to the State level. During the yatra, feedback from the party cadre will be taken with regard to local body polls,” he explained.

After Uttarandhra tour, the party leaders will visit Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and the four Rayalaseema districts.On the recent polls, he said there was no need to speak about how other parties have behaved. “The Jana Sena is going ahead with the same spirit and there is no need to pay attention to what our detractors say. Our priority for local body polls will be youth,” he said.