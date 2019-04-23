Home States Andhra Pradesh

Orientation programme to reform ‘corrupt’ cops in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

The three-month camp will also cover physical fitness and investigation skills.

Published: 23rd April 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu summoned 44 corrupt policemen to his office on Monday to offer them counselling as their actions were bringing disrepute to the entire department.

According to information, the policemen were found to be collecting bribes from people while discharging their duty at various places. The Special Branch also submitted a report to the SP in this regard. The SP has decided to reform the errant policemen by bringing about a change in their attitude. As part of the initiative, a three-month orientation programme has been evolved.

Peddling of ganja, sale of banned gutka and other chewing tobacco products, illegal transportation of rice and other unlawful activities in Guntur rural district were attributed to the corrupt practices of some policemen.

The policemen attending the orientation programme should also focus on improvement of their physical fitness and enhancement of their investigation skills. Though the policemen are attending the orientation programme, departmental inquiry will continue against them.

Some home guards were also found to be collecting bribes. Action would be initiated against the corrupt home guards after getting the final report, police sources said.

The SP appealed to people to give information against cops involved in corrupt practices to enable the department to take action against them. It will also help root out corruption, besides streamlining the department, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur police Andhra Pradesh Police Guntur Police training

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp