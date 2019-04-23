Orientation programme to reform ‘corrupt’ cops in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu summoned 44 corrupt policemen to his office on Monday to offer them counselling as their actions were bringing disrepute to the entire department.

According to information, the policemen were found to be collecting bribes from people while discharging their duty at various places. The Special Branch also submitted a report to the SP in this regard. The SP has decided to reform the errant policemen by bringing about a change in their attitude. As part of the initiative, a three-month orientation programme has been evolved.

Peddling of ganja, sale of banned gutka and other chewing tobacco products, illegal transportation of rice and other unlawful activities in Guntur rural district were attributed to the corrupt practices of some policemen.

The policemen attending the orientation programme should also focus on improvement of their physical fitness and enhancement of their investigation skills. Though the policemen are attending the orientation programme, departmental inquiry will continue against them.

Some home guards were also found to be collecting bribes. Action would be initiated against the corrupt home guards after getting the final report, police sources said.

The SP appealed to people to give information against cops involved in corrupt practices to enable the department to take action against them. It will also help root out corruption, besides streamlining the department, he added.