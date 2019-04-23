Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two villages in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh in darkness

Despite officials promising, power restoration at the earliest, villagers of Gottipadiya and Akkacheruvu expressed their resentment over the undue delay for the same.

Electricity, Power cut

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Gottipadiya and Akkacheruvu villages in Markapur mandal of Prakasam district have been in darkness for the past five days. Power supply to the two villages was disrupted on Thursday evening when unseasonal rains, accompanied by strong gales, lashed several parts of Prakasam district.

The power line which supplies power to the two villages, which are 15 km away from divisional headquarters Marakapur, got snapped due to gales. The two villages located adjacent to Nalamala forest, get power supply from the 33 kv substation at Komatigunta junction. Due to power outage, about 2,000 people in the two villages have been living in darkness. The power failure has also affected supply of drinking water to the villages. People are getting water cans from Markapur on two-wheelers at a price of Rs 10 each for their drinking needs. Exploiting the situation, the plants were selling water at double the price.

After several requests, the electricity authorities supplied power to the villages from Puchakayalapalle substation in Peddaraveedu mandal from 10 pm on Saturday to 10 am on Sunday. Later, the supply of power on temporary basis to the villages was stopped. Power supply to the villages was not restored till Monday afternoon, causing hardship to people.

When contacted, the APTransco SE said the power supply to the two villages would be restored at the earliest. But people expressed their resentment over the undue delay in restoration of power supply to the two villages.

