CPI urges Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary to take steps to control drought woes

In Rayalaseema districts, Prakasam and Srikakulam, the drought situation is more intense now than in the previous years.

Published: 24th April 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A CPI delegation, led by party’s State secretary K Ramakrishna, met Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam and requested him to take immediate measures to address the drought conditions prevailing in the State due to intense summer.

In the memorandum submitted to the Chief Secretary, they said daytime temperatures are high and the drinking water crisis is seen in every village and mandals in the State. Due to deficit rainfall last year, groundwater levels at several places got depleted, resulting in dried up wells and borewells.

In Rayalaseema districts, Prakasam and Srikakulam, the drought situation is more intense now than in the previous years. The delegation also pointed out that in the Agency areas, the protected water schemes are not functioning. They requested the government to provide Rs 10 kg rice and Rs 5,000 as financial aid per family in drought-affected areas along with other contingency measures.

Pointing out the disclosure of TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy that huge amounts of money were spent in the constituencies where his family members were in fray, the CPI leader urged the Election Commission not to announce the results of those constituencies. 

