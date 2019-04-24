Expedite works in Hudhud cyclone-hit areas: AP Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam on Tuesday directed the officials to complete the works sanctioned under the Disaster Recovery Project with World Bank assistance in an expedited manner.In a review meeting with higher officials on APDRP works at the Interim Government Complex, he said under the project, a total Rs 2,220 crore worth works were sanctioned for the Hudhud cyclone-hit areas in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.

“The duration of the project is five years (August 28, 2015 to September 30, 2020) and there is only one and a half years left. Hence there is an urgent need to complete the works taken up on a priority basis,” he said. The Chief Secretary wanted the officials of APEPDCL, Panchayat Raj, R&B, GVMC, AP Forest and PMU, VUDA to complete their components by August 2020 at any cost. He wanted them to wrap up the tender process and submit proposals for release of funds for sanctioned works.

The proposals would be reviewed by the Model Code of Conduct Screening Committee, he said and added that it is also possible for payments to be made to all the externally-aided projects through green channel. “Any project taken up with World Bank funds has to be completed in the set time, hence measures should be taken to see that all the works are completed without any delay,” he said.

According to State Disaster Management secretary Vara Prasad, out of total Rs 2,220 crore works, administrative sanction was issued to Rs 1,792 crore worth works. Of them, Rs 1,539 crore worth works were handed over to implementing agencies and till date, Rs 694 crore was spent.