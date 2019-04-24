Home States Andhra Pradesh

Expedite works in Hudhud cyclone-hit areas: AP Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam

Subrahmanyam said that there is only one year left for the rehabilitation project for areas in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.

Published: 24th April 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam |Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam on Tuesday directed the officials to complete the works sanctioned under the Disaster Recovery Project with World Bank assistance in an expedited manner.In a review meeting with higher officials on APDRP works at the Interim Government Complex, he said under the project, a total Rs 2,220 crore worth works were sanctioned for the Hudhud cyclone-hit areas in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.

“The duration of the project is five years (August 28, 2015 to September 30, 2020) and there is only one and a half years left. Hence there is an urgent need to complete the works taken up on a priority basis,”  he said. The Chief Secretary wanted the officials of APEPDCL, Panchayat Raj, R&B, GVMC, AP Forest and PMU, VUDA to complete their components by August 2020 at any cost. He wanted them to wrap up the tender process and submit proposals for release of funds for sanctioned works.

The proposals would be reviewed by the Model Code of Conduct Screening Committee, he said and added that it is also possible for payments to be made to all the externally-aided projects through green channel. “Any project taken up with World Bank funds has to be completed in the set time, hence measures should be taken to see that all the works are completed without any delay,” he said.

According to State Disaster Management secretary Vara Prasad, out of total Rs 2,220 crore works, administrative sanction was issued to Rs 1,792 crore worth works. Of them, Rs 1,539 crore worth works were handed over to implementing agencies and till date, Rs 694 crore was spent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LV Subramanyam Andhra Pradesh Disaster Recovery Project Andhra Pradesh Hudhud cyclone AP Chief Secretary World Bank APEPDCL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp