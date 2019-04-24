IAS body defers stand on Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s outbursts on Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All eyes were on the Andhra Pradesh IAS Officers Association general body meeting, which was held on Tuesday, as it was widely expected that the bureaucrats would take a stand on the issue of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks against Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam.

While the issue did come up for discussion, the officials deferred taking any decision as the quorum necessary for the general body meeting was not met.

Even though the general body has 184 members, only 14 attended the meeting convened at the conference hall in Punnami Ghat in the city. “Some are on election duty, so there is no quorum for the meeting. The meeting is adjourned.” It was all that general secretary of the association K Praveen Kumar told the media after the meeting.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the officials who attended the meeting said, “The issue of the remarks made by the CM and the ruling party against the Chief Secretary was discussed. But, there was no decision as such as only 14 officials were present. We are expecting to meet again in a month or so.”

Of the 14 attendees, nine are senior officials and five probationers. The senior IAS official said that topics related to service of probationers and other ‘general’ issues were discussed as well.

It may be recalled that Naidu has been critical of appointment of Subramanyam as Chief Secretary in place of Anil Chandra Punetha by the Election Commission. The CM has repeatedly expressed his displeasure calling the newly-appointed CS a ‘co-accused’ in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assets case.