Home States Andhra Pradesh

IAS body defers stand on Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s outbursts on Chief Secretary

The CM had repeatedly alleged that Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam was a ‘co-accused’ in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assets case.

Published: 24th April 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All eyes were on the Andhra Pradesh IAS Officers Association general body meeting, which was held on Tuesday, as it was widely expected that the bureaucrats would take a stand on the issue of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks against Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam.

While the issue did come up for discussion, the officials deferred taking any decision as the quorum necessary for the general body meeting was not met.

Even though the general body has 184 members, only 14 attended the meeting convened at the conference hall in Punnami Ghat in the city.  “Some are on election duty, so there is no quorum for the meeting. The meeting is adjourned.” It was all that general secretary of the association K Praveen Kumar told the media after the meeting.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the officials who attended the meeting said, “The issue of the remarks made by the CM and the ruling party against the Chief Secretary was discussed. But, there was no decision as such as only 14 officials were present. We are expecting to meet again in a month or so.”

Of the 14 attendees, nine are senior officials and five  probationers. The senior IAS official said that topics related to service of probationers and other ‘general’ issues were discussed as well.

It may be recalled that Naidu has been critical of appointment of Subramanyam as Chief Secretary in place of Anil Chandra Punetha by the Election Commission. The CM has repeatedly expressed his displeasure calling the newly-appointed CS a ‘co-accused’ in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assets case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh IAS Officers Association N Chandrababu Naidu LV Subramanyam Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp