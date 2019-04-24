Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stalker beaten for harassing woman in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

Degala Rambabu, a health assistant at a PHC in Velkicharla village, had been stalking and harassing a woman for the past few days.

Published: 24th April 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Stalker

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ELURU: A stalker was tied to an electric pole and thrashed before being handed over to police for harassing a woman at Bhimavaram on Tuesday. Police said that one Degala Rambabu was working as a health assistant at a PHC in Velkicharla village of Narasapuram mandal. For the past few days, he had been stalking and harassing a woman, who was working at a hospital in Narasapuram.

The woman went to Bhimavaram on Tuesday to meet her friend. While she was returning to Narasapuram, Rambabu started misbehaving with her at Sunkara Paddaiah Street.Meanwhile, the woman started screaming for help. The passers-by caught the miscreant, tied him to a pole and thrashed him before  handing over him to One Town police.

