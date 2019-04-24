Vishakhapatnam rave party: Two officials face music

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After the rave party near Rushikonda beach created a worry in the localities about usage of drugs on April 13, District Collector K Bhaskar on Tuesday recommended to the Excise Commissioner to initiate disciplinary action including suspension of excise officials in connection with the rave party case.

Conducting a rave party at Rushikonda open place, the police have arrested six persons, including the organiser of the Sonu and seized some of the drugs. After investigation, a report given by the police to the Collector shows that the organisers took permission from the Excise Department to serve liquor at the party.

It is also learnt that Sonu had obtained the license from the excise department in the name of a TDP leader’s son.