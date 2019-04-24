Will move SC if EC objects: AP Agriculture Minister SC Reddy on YSRC remarks on CM Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Tuesday went ballistic against the YSRC for its criticism of the Chandrababu Naidu government. He said the Election Code bars the government from taking policy decisions and not conducting day-to-day administration.

Speaking to newsmen, Somireddy sought to know who the farmers should approach with their problems -- the Chief Secretary or Election Commission “In three days, I will conduct a review meeting on agriculture department. If the Election Commission objects to it, I will go to the Supreme Court,” he said and demanded to know why so many restrictions were placed in the 2019 elections unlike in the past.

Accusing the YSRC and its national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy of making baseless allegations against the TDP government, he wondered if the Opposition party wants to administer the State through the EC and Chief Secretary now. Pointing out at the Intermediate exam results goof up in Telangana, he questioned who will own up the responsibility of the death of 16 students. “Will KCR own the responsibility? Will CS and EC take the responsibility? KCR should hang his head in shame,” he said. On the objections to Naidu enquiring about the transportation of TTD gold, he asked “Will the Central investigating agencies review the situation?” Taking objection to Anam’s comments, he recalled Anam, as minister, had released Rs 5,000 crore during the last polls.