YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attacker hospitalised with chest pain

J Srinivasa Rao had complained of minute chest pain on Monday night after which he was shifted to the Government General Hospital at Rajamahendravaram.

J Srinivasa Rao

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: J Srinivasa Rao, accused in attempt to murder YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport, has been admitted to hospital after he complained of mild chest pain. He is currently lodged at the Government General Hospital at Rajamahendravaram with fever and is likely to be shifted to Kakinada GGH, if his condition worsens.

Srinivasa Rao attacked Jagan Mohan Reddy with a knife while he was on his way to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam Airport. Rao was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel officials and handed over to Visakhapatnam Airport police who booked cases of attempt to murder and others against him.

After political hue and cry and several twists and turns, the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). With the NIA court in Vijayawada, Srinivasa Rao was shifted to Rajamahendravaram rcentral prison.

According to prison officials, Srinivasa Rao complained of minute chest pain on Monday night and was immediately shifted to GGH, Rajamahendravaram. He is presently undergoing treatment in prisoners’ ward in GGH.

However jail and hospital authorities kept this information secretly and did not disclose to anybody.  By Tuesday, the news of Srinivasa Rao’s illness came out and it was even reported that he is severely ill.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr Padmasree, Resident Medical Officer of GGH she said there is nothing serious in Srinivasa Rao’s condition and he is stable. She denied the rumour that Srinivasa Rao is suffering with viral fever and heart problem.

“He is just suffering with fever. There is no need to panic,’’ she said. When asked whether there are any plans to shift Srinivasa Rao to Kakinada, she said that if the condition aggravates, they will consider shifting him.

