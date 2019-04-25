Andhra Pradesh pins hopes on Rs 15K crore lifeline from Centre; CS goes by rule book on reviews

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which is staring at a massive financial crisis, is pinning hopes on central funds to tide over the situation. Highly-placed sources told TNIE that the State exchequer, which is empty, would be able to get through the situation only if it gets Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 crore immediately.

The financial position is so precarious that the government may find it difficult to pay salaries of employees. “It is a fact that we are in a tight spot and unless we take adequate care, we can’t wriggle out of the crisis. We need to get about Rs 15,000 crore which is stuck with the government of India. And whatever loan assistance we sought, the Centre should sympathetically consider. These are being examined at various levels and we are quite optimistic that something will happen by the end of May,” a top-ranking official revealed.

It maybe noted that the recent visit of Finance Secretary Piyush Kumar to New Delhi was also part of the efforts to tide over the situation.

For the record, the State government, which reportedly put on hold bills to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore, already utilised overdraft facility thrice in the first two weeks of the new financial year, which began on April 1.

While Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu defended the government’s decision to utilise overdraft facility, officials in the department said that it would only add to the existing woes.

The impending financial crisis has also led to Chief Secretary L V Subramanyam – who has laid down the principle of ‘First in, First out’ to ensure no discrimination in payments – getting caught in the crossfire.

TDP leaders, including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and others, have been criticising the Chief Secretary for holding departmental reviews.

However, the Chief Secretary’s office has no ambiguity on that front. “Nobody is questioning the CM’s authority. But, when the model code of conduct is in place, politicians have to go by the Election Commission’s rules and would not have the opportunity to exercise their authority. A CS can and has to take control of things especially when the issues concern the people,” the official maintained.

Another issue that has become a subject of discussion in the power corridors is the claim of the Chief Minister that his tenure would only end on June 7. Sources observed that the date of swearing-in is the prerogative of the person who wins the elections.

“How can anybody say their tenure ends only on June 7 when the results will be out on May 23? The candidate who wins will stake claim to form government and neither the Governor nor anyone can tell the victor to wait till the tenure is over. The term is only relevant for the conduct of elections,” a source remarked.