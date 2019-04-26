Home States Andhra Pradesh

After gruelling power battle, Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy chilling out

Though it has been two weeks since the polling got over in the state, both the leaders kept themselves busy, albeit for different reasons.

Published: 26th April 2019 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who spent busy time during elections and also kept himself occupied after polls with the task of fighting against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and also campaigning in other States in support of the non-BJP parties, took a break and left for Himachal Pradesh on Friday, along with his family members.

Sources in the TDP said that Naidu at one point of time decided to cancel his tour and remain in the capital city so as to monitor the cyclonic storm, which is expected to have an impact on the South Coastal districts of the State. With the Election Commission restricting him from holding reviews citing the Model Code of Conduct, he left for Himachal Pradesh as per the suggestion of the party leaders. However, Naidu hinted at returning to the State at any time in case of any cyclone damage, sources added.

Opposition Leader and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who already went to Switzerland for vacation on April 22, will return to AP on Saturday.

CM to stage dharna in Delhi

Naidu, who already visited Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra supporting the non-NDA parties and also highlighting failure of EVMs in the elections in AP, is planning to stage a protest in Delhi demanding transparency in conduct of polls, after returning from HP.  TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said that the protest is likely to be organised in Delhi in the first week of May.

