Andhra Pradesh: Implement school bag weight cap rules, says Krishna district CWC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Krishna district Chairman BVS Kumar on Thursday wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary, requesting him to issue an order on scrapping of home work for the students up to Class II and also putting a cap on weight of school bags, as directed by the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry in November 2018.

In the letter, Kumar said the officials concerned should make arrangements according to the HRD ministry guidelines as the academic year is set to start from June. “It is our job to protect child rights and look after their welfare. As part of this, we wanted the State government to implement the guidelines issued by the Union HRD Ministry on weight of school bags,” he said.

According to the MHRD guidelines, there should not be any homework for the students studying Classes I and II. Also, there should only be two subjects such as Mathematics and Environmental Science (EVS).

For Class III to V students, there should be three subjects including one language , EVS and Mathematics.

Apart from these three, there shouldn’t be any other additional subjects.

As per the MHRD guidelines, bag for Class I and II students should weigh 1.5 kg, for Class III to V, it should weigh 2-3 kg, for Class VI and VII, the bag weight must be 4 kg, for Class VIII.