NGT seeks more details on Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which is hearing the petition filed against the alleged pollution by Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park in West Godavari district, sought more details, including whether the project needs environmental, deep sea and other clearances. It directed that a report on the details be submitted to the green panel and posted the matter to July 1.

“Before going into the merits of the case, we want to ascertain as to whether environmental clearance is required for the unit before its establishment and if a deep sea clearance or a no objection certificate (Under Coastal Regulation Zone norms) is necessary for discharging effluents into sea,” the bench said in its order made public on Wednesday. The bench heard the matter on Monday.

The bench was hearing the petition on the aqua food park to be established at Tundurru, Jonnalagaruvu and K Bethapudi villages in West Godavari district. The main allegations as per the petition is that the AP Pollution Control Board granted permission to operate the project without Environmental Impact Assessment and that the project proponents intend to discharge effluents into deep sea without clearances.