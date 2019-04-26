Home States Andhra Pradesh

NGT seeks more details on Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park

The NGT asked whether the project needs environmental, deep sea and other clearances.

Published: 26th April 2019 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which is hearing the petition filed against the alleged pollution by Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park in West Godavari district, sought more details, including whether the project needs environmental, deep sea and other clearances. It directed that a report on the details be submitted to the green panel and posted the matter to July 1.

“Before going into the merits of the case, we want to ascertain as to whether environmental clearance is required for the unit before its establishment and if a deep sea clearance or a no objection certificate (Under Coastal Regulation Zone norms) is necessary for discharging effluents into sea,” the bench said in its order made public on Wednesday. The bench heard the matter on Monday.

The bench was hearing the petition on the aqua food park to be established at Tundurru, Jonnalagaruvu and K Bethapudi villages in West Godavari district. The main allegations as per the petition is that the AP Pollution Control Board granted permission to operate the project without Environmental Impact Assessment and that the project proponents intend to discharge effluents into deep sea without clearances.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp