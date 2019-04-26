Two officials in Andhra Pradesh get the boot over VVPAT slip row

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday suspended Returning Officer and the Assistant Returning Officer of Atmakur Assembly constituency in Nellore district for failing to follow the procedure prescribed for storing VVPAT slips after mock polling during commissioning of EVMs and VVPATs.

The action was taken following the direction of the Election Commission of India. After the April 11 elections, at least 200 VVPAT slips related to mock poll conducted during commissioning of EVMs and VVPATS were found on the premises of a government school at Atmakur where commissioning of EVMs and VVPATs was conducted, leading to a hue and cry by various political parties. “The officials have acted in violation of the ECI directions and their reckless and irresponsible actions affected the credibility and integrity of the election process,” the ECI felt and recommended suspension of the two officials from service.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

On Thursday, the government issued orders suspending S Chinna Ramudu, Returning Officer of Atmakur Assembly constituency and P Vidyasagarudu, Assistant Returning Officer of Atmakur constituency. Both the officials were asked not to leave the headquarters (Atmakur) without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has informed that 21,000 odd government employees are required for counting of votes across the State on May 23.

The details of allocation of employees to counting centres will not be revealed until the last minute. He said that they are taking all steps to maintain secrecy over allocation of staff to the counting centres so as to avoid unnecessary doubts.

During an informal interaction with mediapersons in his chambers at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday, the CEO said that after selecting the required staff for counting, they will organise randomisation procedure twice. Stating that counting of votes polled through EVMs will be commenced after counting of postal ballots and service votes, he said employees and service voters can exercise their postal ballots until the commencement of counting.

He informed that 15 tables will be arranged for each Assembly and Parliamentary constituency. Each counting table consists of a supervisor, counting assistant and micro observer. The CEO said requisitions came from the officials of Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and Kurnool districts for increasing the number of tables in counting centres. On re-polling at a few polling centres in the State, the CEO said the EC is yet to take a call on the proposal.