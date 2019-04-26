Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two officials in Andhra Pradesh get the boot over VVPAT slip row

While the action was taken as per Election Commission direction, the CEO said that 21,000 employees are required for counting of votes on May 23.

Published: 26th April 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

VVPAT slip

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday suspended Returning Officer and the Assistant Returning Officer of Atmakur Assembly constituency in Nellore district for failing to follow the procedure prescribed for storing VVPAT slips after mock polling during commissioning of EVMs and VVPATs.

The action was taken following the direction of the Election Commission of India. After the April 11 elections, at least 200 VVPAT slips related to mock poll conducted during commissioning of EVMs and VVPATS were found on the premises of a government school at Atmakur where commissioning of EVMs and VVPATs was conducted, leading to a hue and cry by various political parties. “The officials have acted in violation of the ECI directions and their reckless and irresponsible actions affected the credibility and integrity of the election process,” the ECI felt and recommended suspension of the two officials from service.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

On Thursday, the government issued orders suspending S Chinna Ramudu, Returning Officer of Atmakur Assembly constituency and P Vidyasagarudu, Assistant Returning Officer of Atmakur constituency.   Both the officials were asked not to leave the headquarters (Atmakur) without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has informed that 21,000 odd government employees are required for counting of votes across the State on May 23.

The details of allocation of employees to counting centres will not be revealed until the last minute. He said that they are taking all steps to maintain secrecy  over allocation of staff to the counting centres so as to avoid unnecessary doubts.

During an informal interaction with mediapersons in his chambers at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday, the CEO said that after selecting the required staff for counting, they will organise randomisation procedure twice. Stating that counting of votes polled through EVMs will be commenced after counting of postal ballots and service votes, he said employees and service voters can exercise their postal ballots until the commencement of counting.

He informed that 15 tables will be arranged for each Assembly and Parliamentary constituency. Each counting table consists of a supervisor, counting assistant and micro observer.  The CEO said requisitions came from the officials of Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and Kurnool districts for increasing the number of tables in counting centres. On re-polling at a few polling centres in the State, the CEO said the EC is yet to take a call on the proposal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh VVPAT slip row India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Andhra Pradesh election officer suspended Andhra Pradesh 2019 elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp