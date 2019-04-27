Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur-Tenali double railway line in Andhra Pradesh commissioned

It serves as an important route connecting Andhra Pradesh, Telangana with southern states and is set to boost rail connectivity to Capital region.

SCR renovates Vejendla station and constructs two new platforms

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: South Central Railway (SCR) commissioned the doubling section Guntur-Tenali railway line by operating Train no. 57652 Repalle - Secunderabad Passenger on Friday. A critical component of the rail link is serving three important cities viz., Guntur, Vijayawada and Tenali which are located in the capital region.

In a press release issued here on Friday, SCR spokesperson Ch Rakesh said that project was sanctioned in 2011-12 for a distance of 25.47 km at an estimated cost of Rs 147 crore. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has successfully completed the doubling and electrification works on the Guntur-Tenali railway in the stipulated time covering Tenali Junction, Angalakuduru (Halt), Sangam Jagarlamudi, Vejendla, Manipuram Cabin (special class) and Guntur Junction, he said.

The SCR official said that the line serves as an important and short route connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with Southern States viz., Tamil Nadu and Kerala.This fast developing belt has seen a huge increase in rail traffic in the recent years due to diversion of several long distance trains running between Vijayawada and Tenali and the gradual increase of train services in the Nadikudi-Guntur-Tenali-Vijayawada route.

In addition to this, the freight traffic from Guntur towards Chennai and down South has increased enormously leading to saturation of section capacity. Currently, trains are running in this section at 125 per cent of the section capacity.

In order to cope with the further increase in rail traffic on the Guntur-Tenali route, doubling and electrification of railway track between Guntur-Tenali was taken up.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya congratulated the entire team involved in completion of this prestigious project in a record time. Speaking on the occasion, he opined that commissioning of new line will give impetus to the rail services on the zone in general and the capital region in particular.

Facelift to other stations

Some small railway stations between Guntur and Tenali got facelift as part of the Guntur-Tenali track doubling works. Vejendla station was renovated where new station building and two new platforms were constructed. The construction of a foot-over-bridge was also completed. Minerals from Palnadu region can be transported to Kakinada and Krishnapatnam ports with the completion of doubling of track works. Two major bridges, 40 minor bridges and other civil works were completed as part of the project. The Guntur-Tenali track doubling works will be a big boon to local farmers.

