ICGS Priyadarshini commissioned at Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada Port

KAKINADA: The First of the Class of 05 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs), named “ICGS- Priyadarshini” built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata was commissioned at the Kakinada Deep Water Port on Friday by Additional Director-General Kripa Ram Nautiyal, PTM, TM, CGC (ES), in the presence of Inspector General Sivamani Paramesh, PTM, TM, COMCG (East), Commandant (JG) Mahavir Singh, Commanding Officer, ICGS Priyadarshini.

The ship ICGS Priyadarshini is the first in the series. The remaining four ships are in advanced stages of construction. The FPV is a medium range surface vessel capable of operating in the maritime zones of India. These powerful, fuel-efficient platforms are designed to perform multipurpose operations like patrolling, anti-smuggling, anti-poaching and rescue operations. The entire design of these FPVs has been developed in-house by GRSE as per requirements specified by Indian Coast Guard.

It is designed for a maximum speed of 34 knots with an endurance of more than 1,500 nautical miles, and is equipped with three main engines with advanced control systems, water jet units and an integrated bridge system integrating all communication and navigation systems. The ship is also fitted with 40/60 gun as the main armament and will also have improved habitability features with fully air-conditioned modular accommodation for 35 personnel.

Over the years, GRSE has established capabilities for in-house design and shipbuilding and have made significant contributions to the indigenous warship construction program in India.

GRSE has entered its Diamond Jubilee year of operations and with today’s commissioning of ICGS Priyadarshini, GRSE has once again demonstrated its commitment to strengthening the maritime security of the nation. Over the last 60 years, the company has delivered 100 warships to the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and the Mauritius Coast Guard.

The ceremony was attended by Rear Admiral VK Saxena, IN (Retd), Chairman & Managing Director, GRSE and other senior officials of the Indian Coast Guard and GRSE.