Lakshmi Parvathi stands by her petition against Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following directions from the Supreme Court that all stay orders pending for more than six months should be vacated, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to face court trial based on the writ petition filed by former chief minister NT Rama Rao’s widow Lakshmi Parvathi in the ACB court that he had amassed illegal assets.

The ACB court on Friday summoned petitioner Lakshmi Parvathi and took her opinion on whether the court should take further action on her plea. She told the court that she stood by her petition and urged the court to direct the ACB to register a case against Naidu.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Lakshmi Parvathi said that Naidu and his family had amassed disproportionate assets by misusing their position. “Naidu is a symbol of corruption and he should face court trial. I will fight till my last breath for ensuring conviction of Naidu,” she said.

In 2005, she filed the petition in the ACB court in the city against Naidu and his family members. However, the petition is pending before the court after Naidu obtained stay order from the High Court. The court adjourned the case to May 13.