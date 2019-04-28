Home States Andhra Pradesh

CBI raids MP SPY Reddy’s house, offices 

During the raids, the CBI team seized some documents belong to the MP’s industries, especially Nandi group.

Published: 28th April 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Sources said the raids were conducted on tip-off that unaccounted money is kept in his house.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The CBI conducted raids on the house and offices of Nandyal MP SPY Reddy on Saturday. Acting on a complaint filed by a bank, CBI officials registered a case against the MP for his failure to repay loans. On Saturday, a team of CBI officials conducted raids at various places in the town from morning to evening.

During the raids, the CBI team seized some documents belong to the MP’s industries, especially Nandi group. According to sources, the MP had taken crores of rupees from several banks including State Bank of India and Syndicate Bank as loans for his Nandi Groups of Industries. But the MP has failed to repay the loans. Sources said that the MP and his firms have to pay at least `500 crore to various banks. Nandi Group managing director S Sridhar Reddy, SPY’s son-in-law have not responded to the calls made by TNIE.  SPY has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI Raids SPY Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp