Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ram Gopal Varma detained by police at Vijayawada; press meet cancelled

While he was going to the venue, along with the producer of the film Rakesh Reddy, the police detained them and forcibly took them to the Gannavaram Airport.

Published: 28th April 2019 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)

By UNI

VIJAYAWADA: Popular film Director Ram Gopal Varma was detained by the police at Ramavarappadu here on Sunday when he was on the way to address a press conference in the city.

With hotels in Vijayawada denied permission to Mr Varma to hold a media conference to explain about the controversial Telugu film Lakshimi's NTR, a biopic of Telugu Desam Party Founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, directed by him and to be released on May 1, he decided to address the press meet on the road at NTR Circle at Pipula Road area.

WATCH:

While he was going to the venue, along with the producer of the film Rakesh Reddy, the police detained them and forcibly took them to the Gannavaram Airport.

Sources said that the police is expected to send them back to Hyderabad in the evening.

Mr.Varma and Rakesh Reddy were seen arguing with the police protecting against their detainment.

Mr Varma announced through twitter "Sorry to inform that the press meet at 4 pm is cancelled because the police stopped us and have barred my entry into Vijayawada and forcibly sending me back to Hyderabad. Where is democracy and why is truth being back stabbed".

WATCH TRAILER OF LAKSHMI'S NTR:

Sometime later, Mr.Varma tweeted "I am in police custody now for the only crime of trying to tell truth. There is no democracy in Andhra Pradesh. This is state of affairs in AP".

Meanwhile, the police clamped Section 144 of CrPC in the premises of Gannavaram Airport.

YSRCP leaders K Parthasaradhi and Mallahi Vishnu went to the Airport to meet Ram Gopal Varma but they were not permitted by the police.

RGV took to Twitter to give his statement:

The YSRCP leaders, talking to media, condemned the detainment of the Director and producer of Lakshmi's NTR Telugu film and asked what is wrong if they addressed a press conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Gopal Varma Rakesh Reddy Ramavarappadu Lakshimi's NTR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp