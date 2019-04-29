Fani changes direction as heavy rains likely on April 30 in Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Coastal Andhra  Pradesh is likely to be heavily impacted as the sea would be rough with heavy waves.

Published: 29th April 2019

A motorist and pillion rider cover their faces to escape from heat in Tirupati on Sunday

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The cyclonic storm ‘Fani’, which lay centred over southeast Bay of  Bengal, headed towards north-westwards. As a result, it’s unlikely to have much impact on the districts of Coastal Andhra  Pradesh. 

The IMD on Sunday issued a warning of heavy rains on April 30 as the cyclone was changing its direction re-curving to north-northeastward. Currently, ‘Fani’, which lay centred at 1,170 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, will very likely intensify into severe storm in the next six hours and very severe cyclonic storm during  subsequent 24 hours.

According to IMD scientist Naga Ratna, the cyclone was changing its direction having recurved towards north-northeastwards. “During its intensity Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari districts in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh will have heavy rains in  isolated areas and Coastal AP will have a cloudy weather on May 1,” Naga Ratna added. Under the impact of cyclonic intensity, the sea would be rough with heavy waves. Fishermen of Coastal Andhra  Pradesh were warned not to venture into the sea. 

Control room

Due to heavy rain warning in isolated areas of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh after the Fani cyclone intensifies into severe cyclonic storm on May 1, a control room was opened at the Collector’s Office in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. 

The control room will work 24x7 with a toll free no.1800-425-00002. Also, the officials warned the fishermen not to venture into sea and alerted the fishermen who are in the sea to come back. District and mandal officers were told to stay alert in their head quarters. Officials advised the public to stay indoors during the intensity of the cyclone. 

Temperatures normal

On Saturday, many parts of the Coastal AP and Rayalaseema witnessed normal temperatures compared to the previous days. The maximum temperature of 42.60C   was recorded at Kurnool, followed by 42.2 at Anantapur and 39.8 at Vijayawada. 

