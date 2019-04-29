Maoist involved in TDP leader murder in Andhra Pradesh held

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Odisha police have arrested a hardcore Maoist identified as Jayaram Khilla, who was involved in killing of TDP legislator from Araku Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma.

Khilla, the militia of Nandpur Area Committee and a resident of Tala Kandapalli under Padwa police limits in Koraput district, was also involved in killing of sarpanch Jagannath Khara in Hatibari village and torching of three excavator machines.

The Maoist was booked under several Acts of IPC, UAP and Arms Act on Saturday. Khilla was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further interrogation in killings of two political leaders.

Sarveswara Rao and Soma were travelling in two cars on September 23 last year to Liviput in Dumbriguda mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency to attend a gram darsini (village meet) organised by the local administration when Maoists stopped the car and forced them to get down.

The Maoists, who were in the age group of 25 to 30 years, including a couple of women, shot dead the two leaders from point blank range. The Maoists allegedly held a ‘praja’ court before gunning down both of them.

Ultra turned over to NIA

