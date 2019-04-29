Prakasam police to step up coastal surveillance

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal held a review meeting on coastal security here on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, the SP directed DSPs and CIs to strengthen surveillance along the coast of Prakasam district in the wake of increased perception of terror threat after blasts in Sri Lanka. All the police officials should be in constant touch with the control room set up in the SP’s office, which is headed by an official of CI rank, to monitor coastal security, he said.

DSPs Radhesh Murali, U Nagaraju and K Srinivasa Rao, Special Branch DSP VS Rambabu and Circle Inspectors of marine police stations of Kothapatnam and Ramayapatnam attended the review meeting.