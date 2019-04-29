Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam police to step up coastal surveillance

District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal held a review meeting on coastal security here on Sunday.

Published: 29th April 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

coast guard ship

Image of a coast guard ship for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal held a review meeting on coastal security here on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, the SP directed DSPs and CIs to strengthen surveillance along the coast of Prakasam district in the wake of increased perception of terror threat after blasts in Sri Lanka. All the police officials should be in constant touch with the control room set up in the SP’s office, which is headed by an official of CI rank, to monitor coastal security, he said.

DSPs Radhesh Murali, U Nagaraju and K Srinivasa Rao, Special Branch DSP VS Rambabu and Circle Inspectors of marine police stations of Kothapatnam and Ramayapatnam attended the review meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakasam police Andhra Pradesh Police Andhra Pradesh coastal surveillance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp