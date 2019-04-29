Several anomalies found in Vigilance and Enforcement raids on Andhra Pradesh hotels

Home States Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A Vigilance and Enforcement team, led by Regional Officer T Sobha Manjari, conducted surprise raids on four hotels in Tenali on Saturday night.

During the raids on Eagle Family Restaurant, Hyderabadi Biryani Centre, Hotel Aditya and Hotel Arabian, the Vigilance team found many irregularities. Non-veg items were found to be stale and food was being prepared in unhygienic conditions. Food samples were collected from the hotels and sent to lab for analysis.

It was found that two of the hotels did not have the mandatory certificate from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Notices were issued to the hotel owners. CI S Anthony Raj, tahsildar T Srinivasa Reddy, Agriculture officer K Venkata Rao and food safety officials participated in the raids.

