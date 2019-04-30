Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cash-strapped Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation proposes 15-17 per cent fare hike

Apart from rise in diesel prices, various other reasons have estimated losses upto Rs 1250 crore.

Published: 30th April 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

APSRTC buses (File | EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cash-strapped Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) proposes to hike bus fares. If the proposal gets the approval of the State government, fares may go up by anywhere between 15 and 17 per cent and burn a hole in the pocket of passengers.The last time the RTC hiked passenger fares was in 2015. Despite increase in occupancy ratio, the State-run Corporation is facing severe losses due to rise in diesel price and other reasons, officials said.

Highly-placed sources said the Corporation proposes to revise passenger fares to ease the financial burden it’s facing. A decision, however, will be taken only after May 23 when a new government will be in place. “Whichever party comes to power, bus fare hike is inevitable,’’ the source pointed out. A week ago, APSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director NV Surendra Babu, during his Visakhapatnam district tour, said that 116 of 128 bus depots in the State were in losses and revision of fares was imminent to shore up the finances of the Corporation. 

As part of it, Surendra Babu has reportedly made proposals for increasing fares between 15 to 17 percent and the same would be submitted to the   government for approval. As the existing government cannot take any policy decisions, the proposal will be submitted to the new government. Speaking to Express, APSRTC EU State general secretary P Damodar said the Corporation had not revised fares since 2015, despite diesel price increased by Rs 40 in the meantime and losses mounted to Rs 1,250 crore. 

“For instance, the RTC operates 5,000 Palle Velugu services at a loss of Rs 7 per each kilometre amounting to Rs 1,000 crore loss per annum. Yet, the Corporation gets no exemption from motor vehicle tax of Rs 330 crore per annum. On several occasions, the management has urged the government to exempt RTC from the tax considering its financial condition, but nothing happened,’’ he said. 

He said instead of making excuses, corporation officials should pressurise the govt to allocate Rs 2,700 crore per annum in the budget to bring the Corporation out of losses. The RTC MD recently observed that pay revision increased the burden of RTC. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation APSRTC buses APSRTC loss APSRTC ticket fare hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp