Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two buried alive in East Godavari district as soil caves in

Anaparthy Srinivasa Kumar (40) and Visim Sattibabu (55) were digging on the banks of river Thandava in East Godavari district.

Published: 30th April 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Bodies of two workers buried under soil being retrieved at Upparigudem on Monday

Bodies of two workers buried under soil being retrieved at Upparigudem on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : Two persons were buried alive when a mound of soil caved on them while they were digging on the banks of river Thandava in East Godavari district. Locals and fellow workers saved two of the workers trapped under the mound of soil. The incident happened at Upparigudem under Tuni municipality.

According to information reaching here, the soil from the shores of Thandava river is used in agricultural fields as fertiliser. Workers are engaged by contractors to dig the soil and transport it to fields across various parts of the district and the State.Since no vehicle can reach the place, the soil dug from the shores of the river is transported to the nearby road by bullock carts.

On Monday, the four workers were digging the soil at a depth of nearly 10-12 metres when the tragedy happened. “Under severe heat, the soil became hard and the four had to apply intense efforts to loosen it. All of a sudden, a part of the soil crashed on them,’’ a police official said.

While two of them - G Sattibabu and E Sattibabu -- were pulled out by locals, the other two - Anaparthy Srinivasa Kumar (40) and Visim Sattibabu (55) - were buried alive under the soil.   Locals stepped in and rescued the two as police and revenue officials allegedly did not reach the spot in spite of being informed of the incident. Payakaraopeta police registered a case and are investigating.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
East Godavari district Andhra pradesh soil cave in East Godavari cave in

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp