Two from Andhra Pradesh achieve perfect 100 in JEE Mains

VIJAYAWADA: Two students from Andhra Pradesh - Konda Renu and Bojja Chetan Reddy - secured a 100 percentile in the JEE Mains-April 2019, the results of which were announced on Monday. Overall, 24 students across the country scored a 100 percentile.

17-year old Konda Renu from Anantapur stood top in the State by securing ninth rank in the all-India level. Bojja Chetan Reddy, who secured 100 percentile in JEE Mains January-2019 and JEE Mains April edition, secured all-India rank 21. Speaking to TNIE, Renu said that their family supported her a lot in her studies and the college facult helped her with key techniques and preparation strategies.

“It is my second appearance for JEE Mains this year. I have secured 99.99 percentile in the January edition and now it is 100 percentile. I am very happy to achieve this feat and would like to thank everyone who supported me. My ambition is to pursue Artificial Intelligence and If I get a chance, I would like to take Computer Engineering from IIT Mumbai.”Renu’s parents - K Subba Reddy and Neelima - are State government employees. Renu did her Intermediate and prepared for JEE in a college in Vijayawada.

Bojja Chetan Reddy said that with the huge support from his family and college faculty, he was able to crack JEE Mains. “In JEE Mains January, I was the topper from the State. I would like to pursue either Electronics and Communications at IIT Delhi or Computer Science at IIT Mumbai. My Father, Ramesh Reddy is a professor, who teaches electronics in an engineering college. He is my biggest support and inspiration. My aim is to start a company on my own and create employment for others.”

The JEE Main is an entrance examination for admission into the undergraduate engineering courses at National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institute for Information Technology and other institutions run by some State governments. The top 2.24 lakh students will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2019 which is the admission test for the Indian Institute of Technology.The JEE (Main) examination was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) between April 7 and 12 across 258 cities in the country and abroad.

