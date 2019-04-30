Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress requests EC to deploy CRPF at counting centres

The TDP, Reddy alleged, might bring forged documents to delay the counting process and also reject the YSRC agents, leaving little scope for substitution.

Published: 30th April 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (EPS| P Ravindra Babu)

By PTI

AMRAVATI: Apprehending that the Telugu Desam in Andhra Pradesh could create trouble during the counting of votes on May 23, YSR Congress Tuesday requested the Election Commission of India to deploy CRPF at the counting centres to neutralize the impact of the ruling party.

The main opposition party also wanted constant monitoring of the counting process by ECI observers to instill confidence among the Returning Officer and other staff against "intimidation" by the TDP.

YSRC general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, said there was certain information that the ruling dispensation (in AP) was planning to create disturbances during vote counting at the designated centres.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The TDP, Reddy alleged, might bring forged documents to delay the counting process and also reject the YSRC agents, leaving little scope for substitution.

"We have full confidence in the wisdom and actions of the ECI. We are specifically requesting to avoid disturbances that the ruling dispensation wants to create, as per the ground reports received from our party cadre," the MP added.

Deployment of CRPF, instead of the state police, at the counting centres, would help thwart the TDPs "nefarious plans," he said.

He requested the ECI to take required action and issue appropriate instructions to the authorities concerned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSR Congress Telugu Desam party CRPF Election Commission Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp