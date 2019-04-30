YSR Congress requests EC to deploy CRPF at counting centres

By PTI

AMRAVATI: Apprehending that the Telugu Desam in Andhra Pradesh could create trouble during the counting of votes on May 23, YSR Congress Tuesday requested the Election Commission of India to deploy CRPF at the counting centres to neutralize the impact of the ruling party.

The main opposition party also wanted constant monitoring of the counting process by ECI observers to instill confidence among the Returning Officer and other staff against "intimidation" by the TDP.

YSRC general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, said there was certain information that the ruling dispensation (in AP) was planning to create disturbances during vote counting at the designated centres.

The TDP, Reddy alleged, might bring forged documents to delay the counting process and also reject the YSRC agents, leaving little scope for substitution.

"We have full confidence in the wisdom and actions of the ECI. We are specifically requesting to avoid disturbances that the ruling dispensation wants to create, as per the ground reports received from our party cadre," the MP added.

Deployment of CRPF, instead of the state police, at the counting centres, would help thwart the TDPs "nefarious plans," he said.

He requested the ECI to take required action and issue appropriate instructions to the authorities concerned.