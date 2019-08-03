AP Dy CM flags off third batch of Haj pilgrims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister SB Amjad Basha flagged off the third batch of Haj pilgrims at Haj House in Nampally on Friday.

Addressing the Haj pilgrims, he said that the Hyderabad embarkation point is the most successful one in South India. He also appreciated the arrangements made by Telangana State Haj Committee.

Md Masiullah Khan, Chairman of TS Haj Committee, conveyed his best wishes to the Haj pilgrims and urged them to perform Haj with patience and peace of mind and pray Allah for His Mercy, peace and success.Md Masiullah Khan, Chairman of TS Haj Committee, conveyed his best wishes to the Haj pilgrims