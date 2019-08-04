Ongole Ryots’ suicides: CPI leader consoles families

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K Ramakrishna on Saturday visited families of several farmers who had committed suicide in the district.

He consoled seven families who had lost their breadwinners at Santhi Nagar village in Ballikurava mandal, Addanki, Korisapadu, Gudipadu, Vinodarayudu Palem, K Uppalapadu village of Kondepi Mmndal and Jarugumilli village of Kamepalli mandal.

The CPI leader demanded that the Central and State governments take immediate action to prevent farmers from committing suicide.

“Farmers are losing their confidence due to the inhuman attitude of bankers and private moneylenders. Anti-farmer policies of the Central and State governments too are contributing to their distress. We demand that the State government sanction the enhanced `7 lakh relief amount to all victim families immediately,” he said.

CPI leaders ML Narayana, Akhila Bharata Kisan Sangh (ABKS) wing) national vice-president Ravuala Venkayya, AP Raithu Sangham (APRS) State secretary K V V Prasad and others accompanied Ramakrishna.

The CPI leaders will visit the families of victims in Nellore district on Sunday.