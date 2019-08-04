Home States Andhra Pradesh

Yechury asks Centre to clarify on Amarnath Yatra

CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechuri has demanded an explanation from the Union government for abruptly cancelling the Amarnath Yatra.

Published: 04th August 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury has demanded an explanation from the Union government for abruptly cancelling the Amarnath Yatra. Addressing a press conference at Guntur on Saturday, he said that thousands of pilgrims reached Jammu and Kashmir to have a darshan, but the Union government cancelled the tour without prior information.

He alleged that the Union government campaigned among people and asked them to participate in the Amarnath Yatra hence hundreds of pilgrims reached Jammu and Kashmir. He demanded that the Union government without giving any details to the people deployed 40,000 soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir state and despite that they abruptly announced cancellation of the Yatra and sent back the pilgrims from the state, so the government must explain the reason to the people of India.

He said that the people were expressing doubts about the cancellation of Yatra so the government has to give an explanation. He expressed doubts about the probable cancellation of article 35A and 370 by the Union government. He demanded that the BJP-led government reveal its  political agenda on Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that the BJP-led government had passed 26 bills without referring any of them to Pparliament committees and this had happened for the first time in the history of Parliament. He alleged that the government was trying to encourage private investments in Railways, Airlines and Defense which would create crisis in the country in the coming years. CPM state secretary member V Krishnaiah was present.

Reveal political agenda on J&K, govt demanded
The CPM leaders demanded that the BJP-led government reveal its  political agenda on Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that the  government had passed 26 bills without referring any of them to the parliament committees and this had happened for the first time .

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury  Amarnath Yatra
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp