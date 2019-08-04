Yechury asks Centre to clarify on Amarnath Yatra

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury has demanded an explanation from the Union government for abruptly cancelling the Amarnath Yatra. Addressing a press conference at Guntur on Saturday, he said that thousands of pilgrims reached Jammu and Kashmir to have a darshan, but the Union government cancelled the tour without prior information.

He alleged that the Union government campaigned among people and asked them to participate in the Amarnath Yatra hence hundreds of pilgrims reached Jammu and Kashmir. He demanded that the Union government without giving any details to the people deployed 40,000 soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir state and despite that they abruptly announced cancellation of the Yatra and sent back the pilgrims from the state, so the government must explain the reason to the people of India.

He said that the people were expressing doubts about the cancellation of Yatra so the government has to give an explanation. He expressed doubts about the probable cancellation of article 35A and 370 by the Union government. He demanded that the BJP-led government reveal its political agenda on Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that the BJP-led government had passed 26 bills without referring any of them to Pparliament committees and this had happened for the first time in the history of Parliament. He alleged that the government was trying to encourage private investments in Railways, Airlines and Defense which would create crisis in the country in the coming years. CPM state secretary member V Krishnaiah was present.

Reveal political agenda on J&K, govt demanded

