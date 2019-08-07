Doctors’ strike hits Vizag government hospitals, elective surgeries put on hold  

Sri Lakshmi Muttevi By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Inpatients in KGH, ENT and Chest hospital have drastically reduced in view of the junior doctors’ strike against NMC Bill, with several voluntarily taking discharge and opting to go to private hospitals in the absence of proper medical service. Such has been the strike’s impact, even the surgery count has reduced; only emergency surgeries are being taken up, while elective surgeries are kept on hold. If on normal days 150 to 200 surgeries are performed in KGH, the number has now fallen to 50.

“We visited KGH three days ago. When we came to know that OP ward is closed and that the strike would continue, we made our way to a private hospital,” Syamala of Narsipatnam said. The OP services are attended regularly in the KGH. While the patients are given tokens, not many are admitted unless it is an emergency. Senior doctors said, “If this situation continues for some more days, there will be a problem.”

Between 1,500 and 1,700 patients are admitted in KGH, which has now come down currently to 1,200. Twenty-four-hour medical services are provided by 600 PGs, 200 house surgeons and 70 senior resident doctors. With the junior doctors participating in the strike, professors, associate and assistant professors are taking up these duties.

“Earlier, the junior doctors attended on inpatients staying in the wards. Now we have to wait for hours together before someone attends on us. There are also many whose surgery has been put on hold due to the strike,” Rajeswari, an attendant at Orthopaedic ward in KGH, said.

Similar is the situation is seen in ENT and Chest hospitals where the doctors — there are around 55 junior doctors in both hospitals — are facing a tough time attending both OP and inpatient services. The admissions have come down in the ENT, which is mainly a surgical branch.

ENT Superintendent Raghunatha Babu said, “We do not want to inconvenience the patients so the OP is operating. At present, only emergency surgeries are being taken up. The NMC Bill, if it is implemented in the same form, will create a problem for future generations.”