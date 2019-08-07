Eight people in Andhra electrocuted in last six months

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The electrical wires became death traps in agriculture fields, as eight persons and seven animals died of electrocution in the last six months. The farmers erect electric fence around their fields to protect their crops from wild animals.

SPDCL superintendent engineer N Srinivasulu said the farmers were getting electrocuted while switching on their motors. He asked the farmers to inform the electricity staff if they found high-tension wires hanging low. He said that awareness programmes would be organised for farmers at all sub-stations.