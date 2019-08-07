Impostor held by Ongole Police, remanded

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district police arrested a person, who had allegedly committed several crimes related to cheating, pretending to be a police officer and was sent to remand. According to official sources, B Prasanth Kumar, allegedly cheated many under the pretext of being a police officer as he collected money from the victims.

He belongs to Ravipadu village of Cumbhum Mandal in Prakasam district and a few days ago he stopped some bike riders on Cumbum - Markapur Road and collected Rs 2,500 from them describing himself as police personnel – an SI of a police station at a distant place from there.

The police found that Prasanth Kumar had cheated some rummy players pretending to be a police officer and collected money from them. Giddaluru and Bestavaripeta police arrested the accused on Monday, along with 600 grams of banned ganja stock. They seized the ganja stock and produced him in court.