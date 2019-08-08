Techie from Prakasam district dies in USA

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Software engineer - Chintala Siva Teja (27), a native of Komminenivaripalem village under Ballikurava mandal of Prakasam district - died in a road accident at Colorado in USA while he was going to office in a car along with a woman colleague on Monday, according to delayed reports reaching here.

Sources said Siva Teja went to US six years ago to study MS course.

After completion of the course, he joined a software company at Colorado. He did not return to India since then. His sister Priyanka also lives in the US along with her family. Tragedy struck the family even as Siva Teja’s parents - Chintala Ramanjaneyulu and Venkata Ratnam - were looking for a bride to perform his marriage.

They requested the Union government to arrange for bringing the body to their native village. One of the two brothers of Siva Teja is living in Australia while the other returned to India and settled in Guntur.