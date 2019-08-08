Vigilance and Enforcement sleuths raid fertiliser shops in Guntur, seize ‘illegal’ stocks 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Vigilance and Enforcement (V & E) department sleuths conducted raids and found unauthorised stocks of fertilisers at Ponnekallu village in Tadikonda mandal of Guntur district on Wednesday. The officials went on to seize 56.65 tonnes of fertilisers worth `11.50 lakh.

Agriculture department vigilance officer K Venkata Rao said that they conducted raids on Chandra Enterprises and Sri Chandra Enterprises of Ponnekallu village as per the directions of V & E department SP P Joshua. They found unauthorised stocks of 1193 bags of fertilisers in different places in the village and seized those and filed cases against the shops owners.The officers verified the bills. They found that shopkeepers were resorting to irregularities while selling stocks to farmers.