Home States Andhra Pradesh

Power Purchase Agreements sacrosanct, can’t be reviewed: Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy

RK Singh says penalty provisions will be included in Act to prevent  review of PPAs 

Published: 09th August 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said that Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) are sacrosanct and that no agreement can be reviewed. “High penalty provisions will be included in the proposed amendment to the Electricity Act to prevent review of PPAs,” the minister was quoted as saying on Thursday, on the eve of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s diplomatic outreach summit aimed at showcasing Andhra Pradesh as a desired destination for investments and trade.
Speaking at a convention in the national capital, the Union minister spoke about the recent row over renewable power tariff renegotiations proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government. “Power Purchase Agreements are sacrosanct. No concluded agreement can be opened.” Singh also recalled his letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, advising against reopening of the PPAs as such a move might hit investments.

It may be recalled that the YSRC government constituted a High-Level Negotiation Committee (HLNC) to review and renegotiate the renewable PPAs, alleging that the previous government entered into pacts with generators for a higher price leading to a burden of Rs 2,636 crore to the exchequer. 
It had also cancelled 21 proposed PPAs with wind power generators. The move triggered panic among the power generators, who subsequently moved the High Court, prompting the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Power to write a series of letters advising the State government against it. Independent credit rating agencies too expressed concern that renegotiation of agreements would further burden the debt-ridden power utilities in the State.

While the Solar Energy Corporation of India and the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ltd refused to lower tariff, private players moved court, which suspended the State’s order constituting the negotiation committee. The High Court posted the matter to August 22 for further hearing.
Meanwhile, renewable power generators, last week, moved the High Court once again, accusing the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) of curtailing solar and wind power generation. 

In an interim order last week, the court said that the SLDC or APTransco cannot curtail power generated from such projects which have ‘must-run’ status. In the formal order made available earlier this week, the court ordered APTransco to discharge its statutory functions ‘fairly’ and ‘refrain from arbitrary curtailment’ of power generation. The matter was listed to be heard on Wednesday, but the court was adjourned. 

On August 1 too, the MNRE had written to the Chief Secretaries of all States that curtailment of renewable power without intimating the generator in writing and for reasons other than grid safety can’t be done. 
If done, the respective States would have to bear the losses incurred by the generators, the ministry said in its letter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Minister of State for Power New and Renewable Energy RK Singh Power Purchase Agreements YS Jagan Mohan Reddy High-Level Negotiation Committee
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp