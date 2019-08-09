TDP launches 'Chalo Palnadu - Save Democracy' agitation against YSRCP government

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to organise ‘Chalo Palnadu - Save Democracy’ on August 9.

TDP district president and former MLA GV Anjaneyulu and former minister N Anand Babu told newsmen that the party leaders would tour the villages of Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Gurazala and Macherla.

They alleged that the people were in fear to live in the Palnadu region due to attacks by YSRCP supporters so the party high command had decided to organise a tour of these segments to submit representations to Deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) seeking action against the culprits.