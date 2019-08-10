Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Junior doctors call off stir after government assurance on NMC Bill

Earlier, officials of the Directorate of Medical Education held talks with the representatives of  Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJDA).

Published: 10th August 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Police trying to force junior doctors to call off strike (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Junior doctors and medicos in the State ended their week-long agitation against the National Medical Commission Bill on Friday following the assurance by the State government that it will take up the matter with the Centre.

Earlier, officials of the Directorate of Medical Education held talks with the representatives of  Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJDA).

During the talks, the junior doctors put forward four demands — increase the number of doctors in 30-member State representation before the Centre from five to 19, centralise fee rate in private colleges, include only doctors as community health providers and include doctors in the ‘NEXT’ exam committee.  The junior doctors ended their strike as the officials agreed to their four demands.  

From August 1, the medicos and junior doctors across the State were on an indefinite strike demanding scrapping of the NMC Bill. They stalled their services in all teaching hospitals across the State.
They have strongly opposed the idea of permitting ayurveda, unani and other non-allopathic doctors to practise modern medicine after completing a six-month course.

P Ravi Kiran, member of APJUDA, said, “With the assurance from government officials, we have withdrawn the strike.” The association also threatened to go on a warpath again if the Centre fails to scrap the NMC Bill. “There is no compromise on the issue,” Ravi Kiran said. The Bill only favours the corporate sector and encourages inexperienced persons to practise the medical profession which is unacceptable on all fronts, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Junior doctors NMC bill Andhra junior doctors Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp