Andhra's Junior doctors call off stir after government assurance on NMC Bill

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Junior doctors and medicos in the State ended their week-long agitation against the National Medical Commission Bill on Friday following the assurance by the State government that it will take up the matter with the Centre.

Earlier, officials of the Directorate of Medical Education held talks with the representatives of Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJDA).

During the talks, the junior doctors put forward four demands — increase the number of doctors in 30-member State representation before the Centre from five to 19, centralise fee rate in private colleges, include only doctors as community health providers and include doctors in the ‘NEXT’ exam committee. The junior doctors ended their strike as the officials agreed to their four demands.

From August 1, the medicos and junior doctors across the State were on an indefinite strike demanding scrapping of the NMC Bill. They stalled their services in all teaching hospitals across the State.

They have strongly opposed the idea of permitting ayurveda, unani and other non-allopathic doctors to practise modern medicine after completing a six-month course.

P Ravi Kiran, member of APJUDA, said, “With the assurance from government officials, we have withdrawn the strike.” The association also threatened to go on a warpath again if the Centre fails to scrap the NMC Bill. “There is no compromise on the issue,” Ravi Kiran said. The Bill only favours the corporate sector and encourages inexperienced persons to practise the medical profession which is unacceptable on all fronts, he said.