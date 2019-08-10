Body found on railway track

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The body of a youth was found near the railway track at Piduguralla in Guntur district.

The police registered a case of death occurring under suspicious circumstances. They have collected evidence from the spot and started investigation on the basis of a complaint lodged by the mother of the deceased - Danamma.According to Piduguralla Urban CI A Surendra Babu, 20-year-old Mesala Madhu’s body was found near railway track at Piduguralla.He, along with three others, had consumed liquor on Friday night at Piduguralla town. Later, his body was found near the railway track.The police found several injury marks on the body of the deceased.They later shifted the body to area hospital for postmortem examination. A case was registered