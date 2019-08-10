Home States Andhra Pradesh

Singapore ready to invest more in Andhra Pradesh

Singapore High Commissioner to India Lim Thuan Kuan met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the sidelines of the Diplomatic Outreach programme here Friday.

Published: 10th August 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan with Singapore High Commissioner Lim Thuan Kuan

CM Jagan with Singapore High Commissioner Lim Thuan Kuan in Vijayawada on Friday (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Singapore High Commissioner to India Lim Thuan Kuan met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the sidelines of the Diplomatic Outreach programme here Friday. Accompanied by officials from Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, the High Commissioner discussed with Jagan the ongoing partnership the Singapore Government has with Andhra Pradesh. The State government, in a release, quoted the High Commissioner as saying that Singapore is ready to invest in thermal, solar, aerospace and related fields.

In its statement, the Singapore government said the High Commissioner informed the Chief Minister about the collaboration his country already has with Andhra in areas such as urban planning and development, waste and water management, power, building and construction, public healthcare, and public libraries, under a Memorandum of Understanding, which was endorsed by the Government of India.
Officials and experts from the State and Singapore have worked closely to develop priority economic sectors of aquaculture, construction and urban solutions, logistics and connectivity, tourism, and Smart City Projects, it noted.

The High Commissioner reminded the Chief Minister that investments by Singapore companies in the State exceed Rs 20,000 crore creating a substantial number of jobs. Singapore has also actively promoted Andhra Pradesh as a promising investment destination to Singapore and international companies at various international platforms, he recalled.

Both sides had a “good exchange of views” on education, skilling, and the tourism potential of the state. The Chief Minister explained to the Singapore delegation the challenges his administration faces and steps it is taking to improve literacy in the state, and to collaborate with industries to improve the skill levels of Andhra Pradesh workforce. The meeting ended with both sides agreeing to continue to explore opportunities to collaborate for mutual benefit.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the State government’s ambiguous stance on the capital city Amaravati in which Singapore has a vital stake. Rather striking was the omission of Amaravati in the statements of both the sides.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singapore High Commissioner to India Lim Thuan Kuan Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Diplomatic Outreach programme Smart City Projects
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp