Singapore ready to invest more in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Singapore High Commissioner to India Lim Thuan Kuan met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the sidelines of the Diplomatic Outreach programme here Friday. Accompanied by officials from Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, the High Commissioner discussed with Jagan the ongoing partnership the Singapore Government has with Andhra Pradesh. The State government, in a release, quoted the High Commissioner as saying that Singapore is ready to invest in thermal, solar, aerospace and related fields.

In its statement, the Singapore government said the High Commissioner informed the Chief Minister about the collaboration his country already has with Andhra in areas such as urban planning and development, waste and water management, power, building and construction, public healthcare, and public libraries, under a Memorandum of Understanding, which was endorsed by the Government of India.

Officials and experts from the State and Singapore have worked closely to develop priority economic sectors of aquaculture, construction and urban solutions, logistics and connectivity, tourism, and Smart City Projects, it noted.

The High Commissioner reminded the Chief Minister that investments by Singapore companies in the State exceed Rs 20,000 crore creating a substantial number of jobs. Singapore has also actively promoted Andhra Pradesh as a promising investment destination to Singapore and international companies at various international platforms, he recalled.

Both sides had a “good exchange of views” on education, skilling, and the tourism potential of the state. The Chief Minister explained to the Singapore delegation the challenges his administration faces and steps it is taking to improve literacy in the state, and to collaborate with industries to improve the skill levels of Andhra Pradesh workforce. The meeting ended with both sides agreeing to continue to explore opportunities to collaborate for mutual benefit.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the State government’s ambiguous stance on the capital city Amaravati in which Singapore has a vital stake. Rather striking was the omission of Amaravati in the statements of both the sides.