Second phase of Andhra Pradesh EAMCET counselling begins amid confusion over EWS certificates

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second phase of EAMCET counselling began on Saturday. Candidates who skipped the first phase of counselling or those who wanted to change their options are taking part in the second phase counselling, which will go on till 6 pm on August 12. The list of the selected students will be out on August 14.

Under the EWS quota, 8,712 candidates have been registered. Of the total 64,369 candidates who exercised their options in the first phase of counselling, only 54,000 have reported to the colleges. The number of students who exercised their web options in the first phase is just 64,369 against a total of 1.32 lakh qualified candidates. Of the total 64,369 students, only 54,000 have confirmed their admission.

“We have received many calls from the candidates who stated that tahsildars are not issuing EWS certificates due to various reasons. As this is the first time, it is natural to have a lot of confusion over EWS implementation,” said S Varadarajan, Secretary of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.