Jana Sena MLA of Razole Rapaka Varaprasada Rao, aide attack police station

KAKINADA: A criminal case was registered against Rapaka Varaprasada Rao, Jana Sena MLA of Razole, and his followers for attacking Malikipuram police station. Malikipuram Sub-Inspector KV Rama Rao and his team raided a guest house belonging to Kaligithi Kumar on Sunday and arrested nine persons for indulging in gambling. A sum of Rs 37,700, six motorcycles and five mobile phones were seized from the arrested. A case was registered against them under the AP Gaming Act.

Having learnt about the raid on the guest house, Rapaka and his follower Geddam Telasi Bhaskar reached the spot. They had an argument with the SI pertaining to seizure of motorcycles and mobile phones. The SI reportedly told the MLA that he would grant station bail to the nine arrested and release them as an FIR was already registered. It was alleged that Bhaskar abused the SI in the presence of MLA.

Later, the arrested and seized property were taken to Malikipuram PS. Meanwhile, some people spread a rumour that the SI abused the MLA. Rapaka and Bhaskar, along with about 200 followers went to Malikipuram and barged into the police station demanding the release of the arrested. It was alleged that the MLA and his followers abused the police.

Malikipuram SI threatened me: MLA

MLA Rapaka alleged that SI KV Rama Rao threatened to shoot him at point-blank range and abused him. The MLA said the SI refused to release the arrested though he made a formal request to him in this regard.