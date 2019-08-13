Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena MLA of Razole Rapaka Varaprasada Rao, aide attack police station

A criminal case was registered against Rapaka Varaprasada Rao, Jana Sena MLA of Razole, and his followers for attacking Malikipuram police station.

Published: 13th August 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A criminal case was registered against Rapaka Varaprasada Rao, Jana Sena MLA of Razole, and his followers for attacking Malikipuram police station. Malikipuram Sub-Inspector KV Rama Rao and his team raided a guest house belonging to Kaligithi Kumar on Sunday and arrested nine persons for indulging in gambling. A sum of Rs 37,700, six motorcycles and five mobile phones were seized from the arrested. A case was registered against them under the AP Gaming Act.

Having learnt about the raid on the guest house, Rapaka and his follower Geddam Telasi Bhaskar reached the spot. They had an argument with the SI pertaining to seizure of motorcycles and mobile phones. The SI reportedly told the MLA that he would grant station bail to the nine arrested and release them as an FIR was already registered. It was alleged that Bhaskar abused the SI in the presence of MLA.  

Later, the arrested and seized property were taken to Malikipuram PS. Meanwhile, some people spread a rumour that the SI abused the MLA. Rapaka and  Bhaskar, along with about 200 followers went to Malikipuram and barged into the police station demanding the release of the arrested. It was alleged that the MLA and his followers abused the police. 

Malikipuram SI threatened me: MLA
MLA Rapaka alleged that SI KV Rama Rao threatened to shoot him at point-blank range and abused him. The MLA said the SI refused to release the arrested though he made a formal request to him in this regard. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rapaka Varaprasada Rao Jana Sena MLA of Razole AP Gaming Act Malikipuram Sub-Inspector KV Rama Rao Malikipuram PS
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp