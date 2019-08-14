Andhra boy killed in clash during cricket match

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 12-year-old schoolboy died of severe internal injuries he suffered after being hit by a cricket bat during an argument with another boy, in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The boy Vijay was playing along with the other children of the locality at Old Karasa in Visakhapatnam city on Monday morning when an argument broke out, Airport circle inspector of police J Murali said.

An argument broke out between Vijay and another boy aged around 14 years during which the latter hit the former with the bat in the stomach. Vijay vomited for some time after the hit in the stomach.

After reaching home, he complained of severe pain in the stomach allegedly due to internal bleeding and was admitted to the King George Government Hospital for treatment.

Vijay succumbed to injuries late last night, Airport police said adding a case has been registered and the investigation is on.