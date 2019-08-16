Home States Andhra Pradesh

50% of EWS quota seats vacant in engineering, pharma colleges across Andhra Pradesh

Though there are 9,560 seats under the EWS quota, only 9,093 candidates came armed with eligibility certificates.

Published: 16th August 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Students and their parents attend an orientation programme for admission to Delhi University.

Image of college students used for representational purpose (File Photo | Naveen Kumar)

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly half the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota seats in engineering and pharmaceutical colleges in the State have remained vacant even after the second phase of Eamcet counselling. Officials attribute the situation to problems being faced by candidates in obtaining EWS certificate.

The 10% EWS quota was implemented from the second phase of Eamcet counselling, which had commenced on August 10 and ended on August 12. As a result, several candidates, who had skipped the first phase of counselling to change their options for other reasons, attended the second phase of the admission process to avail themselves of the reservation benefit.

Though there are 9,560 seats under the EWS quota, only 9,093 candidates came armed with eligibility certificates. Of them, 7,966 gave options, but only 4,016 candidates got admission. With more than 1.32 lakh candidates having been qualified in the Eamcet, officials expected 20,000-30,000 candidates to apply for admission under the EWS quota. To their surprise, they received less than 50 percent applications. As a result, over 50 per cent of seats under the quota are likely to remain vacant. According to officials, a good number of candidates are actually facing problems in obtaining EWS certificate. “There are certain conditions which are to be fulfilled for securing an EWS certificate. But many candidates are getting confused as to how to fulfil them. We have received many calls from the candidates, complaining how tahsildars are refusing to issue them EWS certificate, citing various reasons,” said S Varadarajan, Secretary, AP State Council of Higher Education

As this is the first time, it is but natural for candidates to have a lot of confusion regarding rules. “We are indeed surprised to see such a small number of candidates applying under the EWS quota,” said S Varadarajan, Secretary, AP State Council of Higher Education.Meanwhile, of the total 64,369 candidates who exercised their options in the first phase of counselling only 54,000 reported at the colleges.

By the end of second phase of counselling, of the total 1,06,030 convenor seats only 60,862 have been filled and 45,168 are still vacant. The total number of students qualified is 1,32,983. There are as many as 274 engineering colleges in the State, including 19 in government sector. The last date for candidates to report at the colleges allotted to them is Aug 19.

