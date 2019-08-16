Andhra BJP postpones dharna against ‘police raj’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP State unit, which had planned to stage a dharna in Gurazala against ‘police raj’ in Palnadu region on Friday, deferred its plans as the police department did not give permission. BJP State Vice President T Nagabhushanam said that permission was not granted as section 144 was in place across the country due to abrogation of article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and section 35A. “We have also decided to postpone the protest in view of the flood situation across the State. We will intimate a new date soon,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

For the record, the BJP had earlier announced that it would stage protests across the State against the police raj in Palnadu region and the anti-people decisions of the YSRC government. BJP State President Kanna Lakshminarayana criticised the government, saying that livelihood of several people were hit due to the unilateral decisions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.