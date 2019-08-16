Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy calls for groundbreaking governance to uplift state

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing the need for introspection as to how truly independent are underprivileged people after more than 73 years of Independence, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated his government’s determination to bring about a change for the better and ensure corruption-free governance.

Hoisting the tricolour on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day here on Thursday, he elaborated his government’s achievements in the last two and a half months and what it intends to do for various sections of people in the coming days through his Navaratnalu.

“Though there was a chance, the fruits of development did not reach many. In agriculture, industry and service sector, AP is still lagging behind. The dropout rate in degree colleges is more in the State than anywhere else. My government has decided to change it,” he asserted.

He found fault with the critics of his decision to go for retenders for contracts and 75 per cent reservation in jobs for locals. He said they were meant to benefit the State in the long run.

The Chief Minister said in the last two and a half months, several decisions were taken that would change the course of the State’s history. AP will be the first to set up a permanent BC Commission. “Not just in employment and education, even in politics, BCs, SCs, STs and minorities were given their due share. Similar reservations were also provided in nominated posts and works,” he asserted.

Jagan said his government is the first in the country to enact a law providing 75 per cent reservation in jobs for locals in industries. Giving top priority to public health, belt shops were shut down and the State government will take over liquor shops from October to regulate sales, he explained.

The government also took a step in the direction to check corporatisation of education by bringing school and higher education monitoring and regulatory commission. “The Judicial Review Commission was set up to fix responsibility and ensure zero corruption in tenders for irrigation and other projects,” he explained.

Reiterating that farmers welfare is the top priority of the government, he said the Land Title Act was brought in to prevent misuse of land records and it was decided to extend Rs 84,000 crore crop loans in the current fiscal through banks.

Nine-hour free power, free crop insurance, Market Stabilization Fund, payment of Rs 384 crore dues to farmers for seeds procured from them, implementation of Rythu Bharosa from October, revival of cooperative sector, diversion of water from the river Godavari to Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam were some of the measures taken to benefit the farming sector. Earlier, an impressive march past by police battalions and NCC was organised to mark the occasion. Tableaux by different government departments showcased the measures being implemented by the State government. While the 3rd Battalion of APSP Kakinada bagged the prize for the best marching contingent, NCC boys stood first among the non-uniform contingents. Tableaux by Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty, excise department and agriculture department bagged the first three best prizes. The CM also presented Indian Police Medals and Gallantry Medals to 87 police officials.